Court Calendars for November 13, 2018

By: Cody B. Bartlett Jr. November 12, 2018 0

City Court HON. THERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rentals in Rochester LLC v Donna Smith, 350 Glenwood Ave – Craig D Carson 2—270 Central Holdings LLC v James Liebel, 270 Central Ave – Edward L D’Amico 3—270 Central Holdings LLC v Finger Lakes Woodworks, 270 Central Ave – Edward L D’Amico 4—Merlen Properties LLC v Tamika Woody, 32 Rockland Park – ...

