Don't Miss
Home / News / 2018 Attorney of the Year Awards

2018 Attorney of the Year Awards

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2018 0

More than 150 people celebrated the 2018 Attorney of the Year honorees Nov. 12 at the Hyatt Regency Rochester. This year’s winners are as follows:   JUDICIAL EXCELLENCE AWARD Hon. Christopher S. Ciaccio Monroe County Court   Hon. Dandrea Lynn Ruhlmann Monroe County Family Court   LEADERS IN LAW AWARD William G. Bauer Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP   Lawrence Bice Larimer Law PLLC   Patrick L. Cusato Underberg & Kessler LLP   Jon P. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo