CNN sues White House to regain access for reporter Jim Acosta

CNN sues White House to regain access for reporter Jim Acosta

By: The Washington Post By Paul Farhi November 13, 2018

CNN sued the Trump administration on behalf of reporter Jim Acosta on Tuesday, asking a court to restore Acosta's White House press pass after President Donald Trump suspended it last week. The unusual suit, an escalation of Trump's longrunning war of words with CNN, seeks a judge's intervention after Trump banished Acosta from the White House ...

