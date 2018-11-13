Don't Miss
Thomson Reuters local office closing

425 workers will lose their jobs

By: Bennett Loudon November 13, 2018 0

The Rochester office of Thomson Reuters Corp., in the Aqueduct Building at 50 E. Broad St., in downtown Rochester, is closing. Jeffrey S. McCoy, a spokesman for the Toronto-based international mass media and information company, confirmed the news in an email. “Thomson Reuters routinely looks at ways to run our global business operations more efficiently. This disciplined ...

