Actress Paz de la Huerta sues Harvey Weinstein, alleges rape

By: The Associated Press By ANDREW DALTON November 14, 2018 0

LOS ANGELES — Actress Paz de la Huerta filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 2010 and then embarking on a campaign of harassment that harmed her career. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges Weinstein raped de la Huerta twice in New York in December 2010, ...

