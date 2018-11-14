Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 15, 2018

Court Calendars for November 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2018 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Housing Authority v Philip Myhand, 401 Seneca Manor Drive – Ernest D Santoro – Legal Assistance of Western New York 2—Rochester Housing Authority v Sandreatta Guess, 38 Lewis St – Ernest D Santoro – Legal Assistance of Western New York 3—Rochester Housing Authority v Douglas Billington, 321 Lake Ave – Ernest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo