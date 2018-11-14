Court of Appeals – Termination of parental rights: Matter of Lacee L.

Don't Miss
November 14, 2018

New York State Court of Appeals Termination of parental rights Reasonable efforts toward reunification – Disabilities – Reasonable accommodations Matter of Lacee L. No. 95 Judge Wilson Background: At issue is whether the Family Court can find that the New York City Administration for Children’s Services made reasonable efforts toward family reunifications, as required by Section 1089 of the Family Court ...

