Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Dept. releases memo defending Whitaker’s appointment as acting attorney general

Justice Dept. releases memo defending Whitaker’s appointment as acting attorney general

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett November 14, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department released a memorandum Wednesday defending the legality of President Donald Trump appointing Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general - rejecting criticism from some lawyers that the move violates the Constitution. Since his appointment last week, some have charged that Whitaker, who served as the chief of staff to the previous attorney ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo