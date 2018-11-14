Don't Miss
Law firm promotes four women to top posts

Harter Secrest & Emery has history as a culture of diversity

By: Bennett Loudon November 14, 2018 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, has promoted four women to senior management positions on the firm’s administrative team. Elizabeth E. Hofmeister, an attorney who was hired about 14 years ago as director of legal recruiting and professional development, is now chief legal talent officer. Rhonda M. Noto joined the firm in 2006 as assistant director of human ...

