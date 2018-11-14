Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded October 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 10, 2018                76   N/A TRA MAC GROUP LLC Property Address: N/A Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $708,235.00   BROCKPORT, NY POWELL, RENARD M & POWELL, NANCY L Property Address: 177 LYMAN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1621 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $67,000.00   CHURCHVILLE, NY POTTER, JOHN W & PAOLOZZI, TINA Property Address: 3804 CHILI AVE, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9744 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $63,400.00 PIERCE, CODY M & PIERCE, ...

