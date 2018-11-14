Don't Miss
Home / News / New trial granted over in sexual abuse case

New trial granted over in sexual abuse case

African-American juror improperly excused

By: Bennett Loudon November 14, 2018 0

An appellate court has granted a new trial in a sexual assault case because an African-American prospective juror was excused by the prosecution without a proper reason. The defendant, Craig Davis, 50, who is African-American, was convicted in Onondaga County Court in September 2014 of second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, and third-degree sexual abuse, and ...

