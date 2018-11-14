Don't Miss
Home / News / New York state kicks in more than $1.5 billion for Amazon HQ

New York state kicks in more than $1.5 billion for Amazon HQ

By: The Associated Press Chris Carola November 14, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amazon stands to get more than $1.5 billion in grants and tax breaks from New York state in exchange for bringing at least 25,000 workers to a new campus in Queens, a record-setting incentive package that was both cheered and jeered Tuesday by elected officials in the city. At a celebratory news ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo