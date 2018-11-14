Don't Miss
Tully Rinckey donating turkeys to veterans

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2018 0

From noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Tully Rinckey PLLC will provide free turkeys to local active duty and retired military personnel this Thanksgiving during the first annual Turkeys for Veterans program in Rochester. Officials from Tully Rinckey will hand deliver about 1,400 pounds of turkey to military personnel and veterans. Turkeys will be available on ...

