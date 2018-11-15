Don't Miss
Foreclosure order granted on DHD Ventures property in Buffalo

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 15, 2018 0

A judge has signed an order allowing for foreclosure proceedings to begin on a Buffalo-area apartment complex developed and owned by Buffalo State Ventures, a subsidiary of Rochester-based DHD Ventures. ACRES Capital, which helped broker two mortgages for the property totaling $36.3 million, filed a motion for summary judgment on Sept. 4 as an agent for ...

