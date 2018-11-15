Don't Miss
Home / News / Move should change support payments

Move should change support payments

Father had ‘compelling reason’ to change jobs

By: Bennett Loudon November 15, 2018 0

An appellate court has ruled that a father who voluntarily took a lower-paying job to be closer to his son should have his support payments lowered. In June 2017, an Onondaga County Family Court Judge denied Timothy M. Parmenter’s objection to an order that he continue paying the same amount of support despite changing jobs and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo