Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Campaigning: Opinion 17-139

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Campaigning: Opinion 17-139

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Campaigning Part-time justice – Slate card – Pledges on behalf of slate – Statements about qualifications Opinion 17-139 Background: A non-judge who is seeking election to town justice position asks if he may participate in a proposed joint palm card with his local slate. The palm card refers to the slate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo