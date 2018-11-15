Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Conflict of interest: Opinion 18-23/18-56

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Conflict of interest: Opinion 18-23/18-56

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Conflict of interest Part-time town justice – Full-time chambers staff Joint Opinion 18-23/18-56 Background: Two part-time town justices are also employed as full-time chambers staff to superior court judges within the same county. They both ask what their ethical obligations are as it relates to the relationship. Opinion: The Committee concluded that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo