Home / News / Sex trafficker could get life in prison

Sex trafficker could get life in prison

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2018 0

A Rochester man convicted of sex trafficking is facing a possible life sentence. Andre L. Barnes, 42, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Rochester on Thursday of conspiracy to sex traffic minors, sex trafficking of minors and adults by force, and transportation of girls across state lines to engage in prostitution. He’s facing at least ...

