Don't Miss
Home / News / Zuckerberg and Koch groups ally to clear eligible criminal records

Zuckerberg and Koch groups ally to clear eligible criminal records

By: The Washington Post Cat Zakrzewski November 15, 2018 0

Groups with ties to technology titan Mark Zuckerberg are getting even more involved in the political arena, throwing their weight behind a new initiative that would automatically clear the criminal records of eligible offenders without them having to go through a lengthy legal process. It’s another step toward engaging with Washington for Zuckerberg, the founder of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo