Home / News / AG-elect Letitia James names transition team

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018 0

Syracuse University College of Law Dean Craig M. Boise has been named one of co-chairs of New York State Attorney General-elect Letitia James’ transition team. James was elected on Nov. 6 as the first African-American woman to hold the position. James, previously the New York City public advocate, will be sworn in on Jan. 1. Her transition ...

