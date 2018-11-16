Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 19, 2018

Court Calendars for November 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Maison Properties Inc v Maritza Marshall, 60 Rand St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Maison Properties Inc v Annissia Ellington, 50 Rand St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—87 N Clinton LLC v Anthony Washington, 87 N Clinton Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Henry Weber v Robert Floyd, 67 Marshall St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Henry ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo