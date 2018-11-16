Don't Miss
Home / News / Dartmouth sued following professor misconduct allegations

Dartmouth sued following professor misconduct allegations

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL CASEY November 16, 2018 0

CONCORD, N.H. — Dartmouth College was sued Thursday for allegedly allowing three professors to create a culture in their department that encouraged drunken parties and subjected female students to harassment, groping and sexual assault. Seven women filed the lawsuit in federal court in New Hampshire against the elite college's trustees. It contends that professors William Kelley, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo