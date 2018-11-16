Don't Miss
Home / News / Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it’s a lie

Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it’s a lie

By: The Associated Press By MIKE CATALINI November 16, 2018 0

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A feel-good tale of a homeless man using his last $20 to help a stranded New Jersey woman buy gas was actually a complete lie, manufactured to get strangers to donate more than $400,000 to help the down-and-out good Samaritan, a prosecutor said Thursday. Burlington County prosecutor Scott Coffina announced criminal charges ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo