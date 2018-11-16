Don't Miss
Home / News / Julian Assange has been charged, prosecutors reveal inadvertently in court filing

Julian Assange has been charged, prosecutors reveal inadvertently in court filing

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett November 16, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under seal, prosecutors inadvertently revealed in a recently unsealed court filing - a development that could significantly advance the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and have major implications for those who publish government secrets. The disclosure came in a filing in a case unrelated ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo