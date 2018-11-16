Don't Miss
Justice sues town for insurance coverage

Staggered terms pose dilemma

November 16, 2018

A Canandaigua town justice is suing the town for stopping his medical insurance coverage while paying for coverage for the town’s other justice. In May 2017 the board in the Ontario County town passed a resolution to stop paying the coverage for both justices —$18,000 each annually. The town’s justices are part-time positions and no other part-time ...

