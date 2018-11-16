Don't Miss
Home / News / Monroe County celebrates National Adoption Day

Monroe County celebrates National Adoption Day

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018 0

National Adoption Day was celebrated by about 100 people Friday at the Hall of Justice. “National Adoption Day is a day of promise and hope for over 2,800 children in New York foster care awaiting permanent homes,” said Monroe County Family Court Judge Dandrea L. Ruhlmann, co-chair of the event. “For 15 years we, as a community, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo