NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Appearance of impropriety: Opinion 18-34

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Appearance of impropriety Law firm podcast – Attorney-referee Opinion 18-34 Background: A law firm has invited the inquiring full-time court attorney-referee to appear on the firm’s podcast to discuss general topics concerning the practice and procedure in matrimonial law, the referee’s education and experience practicing law, and new trends in the ...

