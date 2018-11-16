NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Conflict of interest: Opinion 18-31

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Conflict of interest Surrogate’s Court – Attorney who purchased wills and advanced directives Opinion 18-31 Background: A new surrogate asks if he may preside over cases involving an attorney who purchased the judge’s file cabinet of wills and other advanced directives for a relatively modest price which has already been paid. ...

