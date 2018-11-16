Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – First-degree relative’s attorney: Opinion 18-32

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics First-degree relative’s attorney Tax certiorari matter – Survivorship interest Opinion 18-32 Background: The inquiring judge’s first-degree relative retained counsel for a tax certiorari matter involving real estate owned by his relative as trustee of a revocable trust. The inquiring judge did not participate in hiring counsel and has no current ownership ...

