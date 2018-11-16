Don't Miss
Home / News / US judge refuses to toss Mueller probe case against Russian firm owned by ‘Putin’s chef’

US judge refuses to toss Mueller probe case against Russian firm owned by ‘Putin’s chef’

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu and Josh Dawsey November 16, 2018 0

A federal judge refused Thursday to dismiss the indictment of a Russian firm accused by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of funding part of a Russian effort to influence the 2016 U.S. election. Concord Management and Consulting - owned by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian businessman known as “Putin’s chef” because of his ties to Russian President Vladimir ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo