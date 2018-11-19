Don't Miss
Home / News / Avenatti law firm evicted after not paying more than $213,000 in back rent

Avenatti law firm evicted after not paying more than $213,000 in back rent

By: The Washington Post Cleve R. Wootson Jr. November 19, 2018

Add this to Michael Avenatti’s horrible, no good very bad week: An Orange County judge has rejected the lawyer’s final appeal to block the eviction of a law practice carrying the possibly presidential aspirant’s name from an ocean-view building in Newport Beach, California. The firm, Eagan Avenatti, has until Monday to vacate the offices, according to ...

