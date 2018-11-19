Don't Miss
Judge: John Hinckley can move out of his mother's house

By: The Associated Press By BEN FINLEY November 19, 2018 0

NORFOLK, Va. — The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can move out of his mother's house in Virginia and live on his own, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman granted John Hinckley Jr. the largest measure of freedom he's had since shooting and wounding Reagan and three ...

