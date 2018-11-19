Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 12, 2018

Mortgages Recorded October 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 12, 2018                76   BRIGHTON, NY STEPHEN, MORTIMER Property Address: 163 WENDOVER RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2346 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $30,000.00   BROCKPORT, NY CLARKE, WILLIAM J & CLARKE, MYRAFLOR T Property Address: 125 LEANNA CRES, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9657 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $140,000.00 KIRCHGRABER, MARK J & KIRCHGRABER, KRISTINA M Property Address: 26 WOODSTOCK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9461 Lender: RELIANT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo