Mortgages Recorded October 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 18, 2018                73   N/A TARDUS, TAYLOR & TAYLOR, JAMIE Property Address: N/A Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $310,361.00 STERON, SCOTT B Property Address: N/A Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $247,000.00 ROBINSON, LYNDA C Property Address: N/A Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $150,000.00   BRIGHTON, NY KAPELEWSKI, PATRICIA L Property Address: 100 SANDRINGHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3454 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $260,000.00 ENGLE, JONATHAN D & ...

