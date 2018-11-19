Don't Miss
Home / News / New black officers, court officials rethinking U.S. policing

New black officers, court officials rethinking U.S. policing

By: The Associated Press By JAY REEVES November 19, 2018 0

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veteran Alabama law enforcement officer Mark Pettway grew up in a black neighborhood called "Dynamite Hill" because the Ku Klux Klan bombed so many houses there in the 1950s and '60s. Now, after becoming the first black person elected sheriff in Birmingham — on the same day voters elected the community's first black ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo