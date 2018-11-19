NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Appearance of impropriety: Opinion 18-47

Don't Miss
November 19, 2018

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Appearance of impropriety Free community performance – Question and answer session Opinion 18-47 Background: A full-time judge asks if she may participate in a free community performance of The Vagina Monologues, hosted at a local public library, by reading a few short factual/introductory paragraphs for certain segments of the production. Opinion: The ...

