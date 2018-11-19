NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Co-judge’s conduct: Opinion 18-66

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Co-judge’s conduct Judiciary’s integrity and impartiality – Innocent miscommunication Opinion 18-66 Background: A part-time judge has learned from multiple sources, including his co-judge, about an interaction between the co-judge and certain court personnel. The co-judge, apparently misinterpreting an ethical rule, engaged in a conversation about a pending case with several court ...

