Home / News / Thomson Reuters closing in Rochester means 304 lost jobs

Thomson Reuters closing in Rochester means 304 lost jobs

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 19, 2018 0

The closing of the Thomson Reuters legal services office in Rochester will leave all 304 employees without jobs by the time the shutdown is complete on Sept. 30. The Toronto-based, multifaceted media and information firm announced last week that Rochester operations will be eliminated. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state indicates layoffs ...

