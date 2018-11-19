Don't Miss
Home / News / Whitaker’s opponents take legal challenge to Supreme Court

Whitaker’s opponents take legal challenge to Supreme Court

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett November 19, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Lawyers challenging the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general asked the Supreme Court on Friday to step in and declare that someone else should serve in the role. The filing by lawyer Thomas Goldstein, who earlier this week filed a motion in federal court on behalf of Maryland's attorney general challenging Whitaker's ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo