Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo says Amazon HQ will cost New York ‘nada’

Cuomo says Amazon HQ will cost New York ‘nada’

By: The Associated Press David Klepper November 20, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a deal to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Queens will cost the state “nothing” — even though taxpayers will be on the hook for $325 million in direct grants to the company. Cuomo, a Democrat, went on New York City public radio Monday to defend the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo