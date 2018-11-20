Don't Miss
Home / News / House Democrats plan to investigate Ivanka Trump’s use of personal email for government business

House Democrats plan to investigate Ivanka Trump’s use of personal email for government business

By: The Washington Post Felicia Sonmez and Colby Itkowitz November 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The House Oversight Committee plans to investigate whether Ivanka Trump violated federal law by using a personal email account for government business, the panel’s incoming chairman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said Tuesday. In a statement, Cummings said the committee launched a bipartisan investigation last year into White House officials’ use of personal email accounts, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo