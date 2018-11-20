Don't Miss
Home / News / In-house legal chiefs wrestling with cost-control

In-house legal chiefs wrestling with cost-control

New survey reveals continuing trends

By: Bennett Loudon November 20, 2018 0

A new survey of chief legal officers reveals how an array of challenges are being addressed by in-house legal departments at American companies. The 19th annual chief legal officer survey by Altman Weil, the legal management consulting firm based in the Philadelphia suburb of Newtown Square, reports on management, staffing and spending trends in law departments. There ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo