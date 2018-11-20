Don't Miss
Home / News / James Smith named deputy mayor

James Smith named deputy mayor

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2018 0

Mayor Lovely A. Warren announced Tuesday that James Patrick Smith, the city’s current director of communications and special events, will replace Cedric Alexander as deputy mayor. Alexander will retire in January. Smith has been director of the Communications & Special Events Bureau since Jan. 12, 2015. Previously he was Seneca County Manager. He also served as regional director ...

