Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 16, 2018

November 20, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   ALLIGOOD, DEBORAH A 63 JONES AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $1,397.81 ROCHESTER SEAFOOD PLUS INC et ano. 43 LISBON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: FIRST NIAGARA BANK ...

