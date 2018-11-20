Don't Miss
Home / News / Mechanic’s liens prompt foreclosure action on Top Capital project

Mechanic’s liens prompt foreclosure action on Top Capital project

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 20, 2018 0

The mortgage holder for the $18 million Chateau at Heritage Square senior living community in the Town of Sweden has filed suit to foreclose on the loan. S&T Bank of Indiana, Pa., filed papers in state Supreme Court in Monroe County earlier this month, calling due an outstanding balance of $13,986,678 on the promissory note. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo