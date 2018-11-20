Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 16, 2018

Mortgages Recorded October 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 16, 2018                60   EAST ROCHESTER, NY SHOEMAKER, LAURA Property Address: 501 W HICKORY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2111 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $86,400.00 COLEATES, ALICIA M Property Address: 314 MAGNOLIA AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1306 Lender: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $103,200.00   FAIRPORT, NY TYLER, WILLIAM L Property Address: 15 SOUTH AVE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2446 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $192,000.00 CRANE, MITCHELL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo