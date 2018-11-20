Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. judge stalls enforcement of Trump asylum restrictions

U.S. judge stalls enforcement of Trump asylum restrictions

By: The Associated Press By NOMAAN MERCHANT November 20, 2018 0

HOUSTON — A federal judge has barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally. President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on Nov. 9 circumventing immigration law, saying anyone who crossed the southern border between official ports of entry would be ineligible for asylum. As the first of several caravans of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo