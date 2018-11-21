NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Town Justice: Opinion 18-86

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Town Justice Town as party to litigation – Judge as resident Opinion 18-86 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may preside in a criminal matter involving a defendant’s alleged disruptions related to the local zoning board now that the defendant has filed a notice of claim against the town for ...

