Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

By: The Associated Press November 21, 2018 0

LANSING, Mich. — Ex-Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation of the handling of serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar — the third current or former campus official other than Nassar to face criminal charges in the scandal. Simon, who stepped down under pressure in January, spoke ...

