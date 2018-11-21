Don't Miss
GOP Rep. Collins declares victory after absentee count

By: The Associated Press Carolyn Thompson November 21, 2018 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Indicted Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins declared victory Tuesday in his western New York district, saying a count of absentee ballots preserved his lead over Democratic challenger Nate McMurray. “Congressman Collins led and won on election night and maintained that lead during the entire recanvassing process,” Collins’ campaign spokeswoman Natalie Baldassarre said ...

